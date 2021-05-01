Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.07. 13,729,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,729,792. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

