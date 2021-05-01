Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Whirlpool by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $29,357,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,757 shares of company stock valued at $42,438,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.