Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Abiomed worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed stock opened at $320.73 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.69 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

