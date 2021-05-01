Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.