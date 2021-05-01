Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Incyte by 6,235.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Incyte by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

