Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,575,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $315.17 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,961.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.