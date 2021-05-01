Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $82.26 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

