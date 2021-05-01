Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.44 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Albemarle worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

