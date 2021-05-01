Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

