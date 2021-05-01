Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.