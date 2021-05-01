Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

