Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $422.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

