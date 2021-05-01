Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 120.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 55.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

