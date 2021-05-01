Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,538 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

