Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,353 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

NYSE DVN opened at $23.38 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

