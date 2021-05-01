Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,409.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 597,360 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

