Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.