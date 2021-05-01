Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,383 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

