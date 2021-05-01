Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

