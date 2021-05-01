Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,312 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $67.51 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.