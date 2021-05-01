Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,021 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of UDR worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,495,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

