Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,276 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

