Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $447.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

