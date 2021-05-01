Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,347 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $59.12 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

