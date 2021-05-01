Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,999 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.96 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

