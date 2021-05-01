Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,438 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,438 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.16 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.03.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.