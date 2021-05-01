Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,747 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

