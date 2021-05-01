Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,560 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

