Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,613 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

LYV opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

