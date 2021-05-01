Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,944 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $104.98 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

