Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,095 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

