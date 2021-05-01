Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,567 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

