Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,019 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $97.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

