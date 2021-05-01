Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

