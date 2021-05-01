Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Loews by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

