Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

