Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.85 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $141.85 million and $759,683.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00007763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

