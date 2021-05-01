China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CICHY opened at $15.77 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

