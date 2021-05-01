China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 54.7% in April

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 174,500 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLEU stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.