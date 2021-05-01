China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 1,301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,614. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.