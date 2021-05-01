ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 45.5% in April

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COFS opened at $24.54 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

