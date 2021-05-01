Chonk Market Capitalization Hits $6.29 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $24,028.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $161.30 or 0.00279642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

