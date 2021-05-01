Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.80.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $211.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $89.29 and a 52 week high of $258.32.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
