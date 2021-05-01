Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $211.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $89.29 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

