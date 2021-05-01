Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CEO Steven J. Hislop Sells 17,484 Shares

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $804,264.00.

Shares of CHUY opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.56 million, a PE ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $49.12.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

