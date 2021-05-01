Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.54. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 65,742,275 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $238.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 1,026.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,044 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.86% of Cinedigm worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

