Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.51

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.51 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 97.91 ($1.28). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 96.74 ($1.26), with a volume of 5,151,236 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

