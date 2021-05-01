Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $345.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.21. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $197.13 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

