Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cipherloc stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Cipherloc has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
About Cipherloc
