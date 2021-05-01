Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.