Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,511 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,930,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

